Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 127,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

