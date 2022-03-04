Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,754.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,019,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $81.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.