Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

