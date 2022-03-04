Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group comprises about 3.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Barnes Group worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

