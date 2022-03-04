Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after buying an additional 893,595 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,411,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 340,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

