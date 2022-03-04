Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,918 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,679,000 after purchasing an additional 903,835 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 44.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after acquiring an additional 163,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CVS Health by 118,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 160,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.