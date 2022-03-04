Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAYA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

