PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.16. 118,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,322,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.
The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,330 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
