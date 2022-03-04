PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.80 Million

Brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) to announce $24.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.90 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $104.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $747,795. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.