PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider William Good Acquires 50,000 Shares

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider William Good bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,910.51).

Shares of LON:PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.98. PCI-PAL PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £37.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

