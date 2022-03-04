PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider William Good Acquires 50,000 Shares

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider William Good bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($38,910.51).
Shares of LON:PCIP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.98. PCI-PAL PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.05 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £37.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90.
PCI-PAL Company Profile (Get Rating)
