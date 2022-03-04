Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

PEGA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 339,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,975. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.76 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.44.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,931 shares of company stock worth $203,575. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

