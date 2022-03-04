Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 25,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -824.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% during the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

