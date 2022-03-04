Pentair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,276 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 call options.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pentair has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

