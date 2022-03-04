Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Perficient stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44. Perficient has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

