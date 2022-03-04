Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.300 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,931. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -55.32%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $727,691 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

