Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.05

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 103667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.