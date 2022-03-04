Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 4,511 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 418,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,683. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $400.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

