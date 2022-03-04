PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

PETQ opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $674.91 million, a PE ratio of -49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.