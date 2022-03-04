Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

