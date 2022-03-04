PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE:GHY opened at $13.78 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.