PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:GHY opened at $13.78 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
