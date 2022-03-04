Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

