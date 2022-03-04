Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

