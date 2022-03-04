Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 177,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,274. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.30 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

