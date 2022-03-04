Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after buying an additional 424,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after buying an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. 112,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,336. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.