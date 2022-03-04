PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

