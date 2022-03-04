PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

