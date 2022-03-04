Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.33). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 97.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 623,462 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.80. The company has a market capitalization of £505.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

