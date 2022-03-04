Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after buying an additional 171,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 186.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.