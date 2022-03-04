Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPC opened at $24.26 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $230,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $846,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

