PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RCS opened at $5.93 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
