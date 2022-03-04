PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RCS opened at $5.93 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

