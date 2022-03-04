Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Pinterest worth $101,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,858 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS opened at $24.93 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

