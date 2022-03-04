Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Down 72.4% in February

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pioneer Merger stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 7,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,528. Pioneer Merger has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

