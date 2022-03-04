Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

