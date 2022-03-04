Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.