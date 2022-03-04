Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.