Piper Sandler Cuts AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target to $15.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

