Piper Sandler Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $397.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.63.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock traded down $14.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,471,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.