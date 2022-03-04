Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

HRL stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

