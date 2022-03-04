Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 127,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,616. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.