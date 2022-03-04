Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.65. The stock had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.14 and a 200 day moving average of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

