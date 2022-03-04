Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,026. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.04. 34,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,730. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

