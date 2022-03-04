Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

