Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PAZRF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

