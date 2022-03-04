Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.84 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52-week low of C$3.76 and a 52-week high of C$4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

