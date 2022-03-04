PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up to $14.62

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.62, but opened at $15.75. PLBY Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 13,659 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PLBY. reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000.
About PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
