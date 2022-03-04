Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.02.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 290,632 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

