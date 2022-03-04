Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PLBC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

