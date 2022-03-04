Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,391.18

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,391.18 ($18.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,362.50 ($18.28). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,370 ($18.38), with a volume of 1,018,649 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($22.34) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,443.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,390.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

