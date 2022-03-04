Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. 232,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $993.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 133,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

