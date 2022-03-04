Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.39). 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £315.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.72.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

