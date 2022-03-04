Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.39). 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.40).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £315.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.72.
About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC)
Featured Articles
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.