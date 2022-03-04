Polkadex Price Hits $5.85 on Top Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00015030 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $35.01 million and approximately $729,332.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

